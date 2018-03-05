Gunman fires shots at Food 4 Less in San Diego during robbery attempt

A would-be robber fired off two shots inside a grocery store late Sunday — not hitting anyone — and ran out the front doors after trying to get into the manager's office, police said.
The gunman entered the Food 4 Less store in the Redwood Village neighborhood about 11:50 p.m. and tried in vain to get into the manager's office, said San Diego Police Officer John Butte.
Witnesses told police the man was asking for the store manager and attacked a uniformed security guard inside the store. He fired two shots at the manager's office door before leaving, said police spokesman Billy Hernandez.
Nothing was taken and no one was hurt during the robbery attempt, officials said. Officers searched the area but could not find the man.
Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.