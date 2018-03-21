Video shows gunman killing dog in fenced front yard; police seek clues

Police on Wednesday released security video in hopes of tracking down a gunman who shot and killed a dog in the fenced yard of a residence in South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred about 10:10 p.m. March 9 in the 900 block of East 91st Street.
The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage of the shooting, showing a group of four men walking on a sidewalk past the fenced yard, with the dog apparently barking at them from the other side of the fence. One member of the group drew a handgun and shot the dog, which died at the scene, police said.
The investigation is being conducted by the Animal Cruelty Task Force. Anyone with information on the case is asked to email the task force at ACTF@lapd.online, or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.