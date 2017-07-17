Teenager, man wounded in shooting near Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, police say

A 15-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were wounded Monday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near an entrance to Paramount Pictures in Hollywood.

Shortly after 8 p.m. a suspect walked up to the victims at the corner of Lemon Grove and Van Ness avenues and opened fire, shooting the boy in the arm and the second victim in the stomach, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the older of the two was reported in serious condition.

Police did not have a description of the suspect, who fled on foot.

