Homeless man accused of setting brush fire in Burbank

A homeless man who allegedly started a small brush fire near the 5 Freeway in Burbank was in custody Thursday, police said.

The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Burbank Boulevard and Front Street, near the Burbank Boulevard freeway overpass, said Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green.

Edwin Matos, 55, was arrested on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest and possession of a switchblade knife. He was being held on $141,000 bail, and was expected to make his initial court appearance Friday.

“A witness reported to police he saw a man start the fire and run northbound along the railroad tracks, which run below the overpass,'' Green said.

Police arrested Matos in the area, and found him in possession of “several lighters and matches,'' Green said. Burbank Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire, and no structures were damaged.