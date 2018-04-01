Death of elderly South Los Angeles woman investigated as a homicide

The death of an elderly South Los Angeles woman, who authorities initially believed had suffered a fatal heart attack, is now being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to an emergency call about a cardiac arrest about 4 p.m. Friday at the woman's apartment in the 5900 block of West Boulevard in Hyde Park, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The paramedics believed the woman might have been assaulted and notified police, who launched a homicide investigation, Im said. It was determined that the woman had been killed about 3:30 p.m., he said.
The woman's daughter identified her as Freddie Brandon, according to ABC7. She told the TV news station that a relative living with her mother discovered her body.
"We just want justice for my mom," Mia Brandon said. "She shouldn't have died like that. She should have died of old age."