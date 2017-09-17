Authorities investigate whether state prison officer injured kitten

A California prison is investigating whether an injured feral kitten found at the jail was hurt by a corrections officer.

The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the kitten was likely part of the feral cat colony that has been at Avenal State Prison, south of Fresno, for 30 years. Officials said the injured kitten was taken to a veterinarian in Hanford.

Prison spokesman Lt. Michael Tuntakit said the kitten is being cared for by a correctional officer. According to Tuntakit, if the investigation finds that the kitten was hurt by an employee, prison administrators will hold that staff member accountable.