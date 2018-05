An Irvine mother was attacked inside her home. Now, she helps others deal with trauma of violence

The claim isn't unusual for Shaw, who was permanently barred from courtrooms in 2006 following an investigation that determined she had been "abusive and demeaning" to defendants, attorneys, witnesses and a prospective juror. The state Commission on Judicial Performance concluded that there was a "high probability she will continue her unethical behavior if she were to sit in a judicial capacity in the future," after finding 42 instances of misconduct in five criminal cases she presided over in 2003 and 2004.