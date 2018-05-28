Joshua Tree has exploded in popularity, demanding more of volunteer rescue workers

In March 2017, a 25-year old rock climber died after a fall, the same day another climber fell and had to be rescued in a separate incident. In October, the bodies of Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso were found with gunshot wounds after they had been missing for three months. Friends and family members have said they believe Nguyen was injured while hiking with Orbeso and he shot her in an act of mercy before turning the gun on himself.