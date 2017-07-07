Blac Chyna files for restraining order against Rob Kardashian after he posted sexually explicit images

An attorney for Blac Chyna filed Friday for a temporary restraining order against reality star Rob Kardashian after he posted sexually explicit images of the model on Instagram and Twitter.

Lisa Bloom, a well-known celebrity attorney, said Chyna, her client, was a victim of cyberbullying by ex-boyfriend Kardashian. A hearing on the order will be held Monday.

Kardashian, 30, posted the images Wednesday while accusing Chyna, the mother of his child, of cheating on him.

Some legal experts have said the posts could be problematic because in 2013, California lawmakers passed a law penalizing what is known as “nonconsensual pornography.” A violation of the law is a misdemeanor resulting in up to six months in jail.

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal,” Bloom said Friday. “Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses.”

“Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.” Bloom added. “It stops now…. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

Bloom and her co-counsel, Walter Mosley, are slated to appear in a downtown courtroom Monday to request the appropriate restraining orders against Kardashian. Los Angeles Superior Court officials said a copy of the restraining order filing won’t be available until that day.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, whose jurisdiction includes Kardashian’s residence, said they have not received any complaints about his postings. That would be required for any kind of investigation to begin. Attorneys for Kardashian did not return messages this week.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna throw down (and dirty) on social media »

In a series of Instagram posts Wednesday, Kardashian claimed Chyna had sent him the images. Kardashian later deleted the explicit images from his account, where he repeatedly had accused her of infidelity.

Kardashian took to Twitter about 12:35 p.m. that day to state that his Instagram account had been shut down, and he resumed posting other images, including a very explicit one, that he claimed were of Chyna. The most explicit image eventually disappeared from his Twitter account.

Bloom was among the first Wednesday to publicly suggest Kardashian might have violated the state law on revenge porn. The attorney recently was involved in another civil case in which she succeeded in preventing a former boyfriend of actress Mischa Barton from releasing explicit videos of the star.

UPDATES:

3:25 p.m.: This article was updated with information from Blac Chyna’s attorney about the filing.

11:30 a.m.: This article was updated with background on the Mischa Barton case.

This article was originally published at 11:20 a.m.