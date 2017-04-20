Sheriff wants Kern County declared a 'law and order' county, not a 'sanctuary' one

More than three years ago, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood made headlines when he defied the California Trust Act, a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that restricts cooperation between local law enforcement officials and federal immigration agents. His stance riled the governor and California’s immigrant-rights groups.

Now, Youngblood is making headlines once again over immigration.

In two weeks, Youngblood will ask that the Kern County Board of Supervisors adopt a resolution that will declare Kern County a “law and order” county and not a “sanctuary” county.

Specifically, he wants to ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can continue to identify felony detainees in Kern County jails who are undocumented so that they can be deported upon release.

Many California jurisdictions do not honor ICE requests to hold such inmates beyond their release dates, due to a federal court ruling and the threat of civil litigation. Youngblood, however, has avoided the issue by giving ICE agents office space within his jails so that they can identify and take custody of felony inmates who are undocumented upon their release.

Youngblood said he feared that legislation now under consideration by California lawmakers would bar him from cooperating with ICE agents and so decided to offer up his resolution to county officials. He acknowledged that the move was “somewhat symbolic.”

"Sheriff's deputies don't enforce immigration laws and we don't go on federal immigration sweeps, but we do have to allow our federal partners to do their job," Youngblood said.

The move comes amid an ongoing debate over “sanctuary cities.”

The Trump administration has issued an executive order that threatens to strip such cities of federal grant money. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have sued to stop the executive order.

Youngblood, a Republican and Vietnam vet, is a rare voice in a state whose Democratically controlled Legislature has passed laws allowing immigrants here illegally to drive, practice law and pay in-state college tuition.

In addition to opposing the California Trust Act, he has refused to sign paperwork for U visas, a federal immigration program that allows some victims of crime to stay in the country even if they are here illegally. He has also asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to share data with police so patrol officers can determine whether the person they stop may be in the country illegally.

Not surprisingly, he has been heavily criticized by immigration advocates and activists who accuse him of setting his own immigration policy. They have compared him to Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was known for aggressive immigration enforcement policies that included workplace raids.

But at the same time, he has also earned the support of those Kern County residents who share his views and who have kept him in office since 2006.

Youngblood will propose the “non-sanctuary” status for Kern County on May 2.

Times staff writer Kate Linthicum contributed to this report.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.