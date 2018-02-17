4 construction workers hurt in elevator shaft fall

Four construction workers were hurt, three critically, Friday afternoon when they plunged 30 feet down an elevator shaft at an unfinished Los Angeles building.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the men were working on a multistory building in North Hollywood when they fell shortly before 1 p.m.
Workers tell KCBS-TV that some plywood under the men collapsed.
The men are described as ranging from 45 to 60 years old.
Fire officials say three were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was in fair condition.