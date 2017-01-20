Southern California walloped by powerful storm; even bigger rainmaker coming Sunday

Southern California was hit by another round of rain and snow Friday, the second of three storms providing more relief and some peril to the drought-stricken region.

Heavy rain, high surf and snow above 6,000 feet were expected through the day. Some mudslides were already reported in San Bernardino County, and officials expected some localized flooding.

The storm comes as thousands prepared to descend on downtown Los Angeles to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

This storm could drop an additional 2 inches of rain, with up to 3 inches in the San Gabriel Valley foothills.

The third storm, predicted to be the strongest, is expected on Sunday. Fueled by warmer, moist air, it could dump up to 3 inches of rain in the valleys and foothills, and up to 5 inches of rain in the mountains.

Because of the rain runoff, health officials advised beachgoers to avoid areas around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Potentially harmful bacteria, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to enter ocean water through those outlets, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health statement.

The health advisory is in effect until at least 7 a.m. Sunday. It could be extended, officials said.