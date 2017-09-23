Suspect shot by police, officer injured in early morning altercation in La Verne

A La Verne police officer was injured and a suspect was shot and wounded during an altercation early Saturday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, officials said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are assisting the La Verne Police Department with their probe of the incident, said Deputy Joana Warren.
A man was shot by police and hospitalized, Warren said. His condition was not yet known.
An officer suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Warren said.
Neither the suspect nor the police officer was identified.
After daybreak Saturday, sheriff’s detectives and La Verne officers stood within a cordoned-off crime scene at the Amber Ridge Apartments collecting evidence. Strewn on the ground near a La Verne police cruiser with its trunk open was a pair of brown boots and clothing.
Times staff photographer Irfan Khan contributed to this report.
