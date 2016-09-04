Drugs and alcohol weren't a factor in Irvine crash that injured 9 concertgoers, police say

Police investigating a vehicle crash outside Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre that injured nine people and damaged a police cruiser found no evidence of drug or alcohol use, authorities said Sunday.

The 81-year-old driver was steering through the parking lot of the outdoor concert venue in Irvine on Saturday when he struck several pedestrians, collided with a vehicle, drove through a fence and hit a police cruiser, police said. The parked, unoccupied vehicle then slid onto the lawn and hit some picnicking concertgoers.

At least four people were transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and all but one had been released by early Sunday morning, said Mike Hallinan, spokesman for the Irvine Police Department

Police are not investigating the incident as a crime, Hallinan said. Police believe the driver’s advanced age may have contributed to the crash.

“Right now this is noncriminal and there is no indication that drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash,” Hallinan said.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, Hallinan said.

