L.A. archdiocese Mass will celebrate Mother Teresa's canonization

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will hold a special Mass on Sunday afternoon to honor the canonization of Mother Teresa.

The 3:30 p.m. service will feature the presentation of a relic honoring the Albanian-born nun, who died in 1997 at the age of 87. The relic consists of pieces of her hair in the form of a cross.

After Mass, Archbishop Jose Gomez will bless a new chapel dedicated to Mother Teresa and officially open the space, which contains photos and testimonials documenting her visits to Los Angeles over the years.

Mother Teresa was declared a saint Sunday morning as Pope Francis addressed a crowd in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The pope spoke of her mission to help the poor and downtrodden.

“She bowed down before those who were spent, left to die on the side of the road, seeing in them their God-given dignity,” the pope told a crowd of 120,000.

Mother Teresa’s official name as a saint will be St. Teresa of Calcutta.

Special correspondent Tom Kingston contributed to this report.

