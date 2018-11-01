Police pursuit ends with suspect stopping traffic on the 105 Freeway and reports of injured children

A man suspected of driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit Wednesday night that ended with him lying down in front of traffic on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles and reports of young children injured, authorities said.
A California Highway Patrol log indicated that an infant was in the car. According to preliminary reports, three infants may have been injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The CHP shut down the westbound 105 near Central Avenue at 8:20 p.m., and the man was taken into custody.
The man, described as 25 to 30 years old, was being pursued by officers on surface streets when he crashed into some cars, then ran onto the freeway, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Details about where and how the pursuit started were not immediately available.