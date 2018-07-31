L.A. County prosecutors decline to charge Les Moonves with sex crimes, saying allegations exceed statute of limitations

According to sources familiar with the LAPD investigation, the woman worked with Moonves in the later 1980s when he was an executive at the TV production company Lorimar. She alleged that he forced her to have sex with him in an office in 1986, and that two years later Moonves assaulted her and exposed himself. Detectives were able to confirm that the woman told a friend about the alleged assault and indecent exposure incidents in 1988.