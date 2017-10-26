Police say drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive car

Police say officers responding to calls from motorists pulled over a car and found an 11-year-old boy behind the wheel and his drunk uncle in the passenger seat with an open container of alcohol.

Police in the coastal city of Port Hueneme saod Genoro Lopez asked his young nephew to drive Sunday afternoon because he was too intoxicated.

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.

The Ventura County Star reported the Oxnard resident pleaded not guilty to all counts during a court appearance Tuesday. He is being held on $55,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 1.