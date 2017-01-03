Man vandalizes nearly 30 vehicles in Koreatown neighborhood, police say

A man was arrested Monday night after he vandalized 30 vehicles with a small blade in a Koreatown neighborhood, police said.

William Michael Ramirez, 32, was taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism after he was caught in the act, said Officer Irma Mota, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 9 p.m., officers spotted Ramirez smashing a vehicle window with the blade near Third and Berendo streets, she said.

They soon realized it wasn’t the only car window that had been destroyed.

Officers discovered 29 vehicles had been vandalized.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

