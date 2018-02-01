School bus, ambulance involved in 405 Freeway collision, leaving 4 with minor injuries

A traffic collision involving a school bus and an ambulance Wednesday night left four people with minor injuries and snarled traffic on the 405 Freeway, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the transition to the 10 Freeway from the northbound 405, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Three vehicles were involved: a school bus with no children onboard, a private ambulance that overturned on impact and a sedan.
Four people in the ambulance complained of pain and were taken to a hospital, according to the Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities closed the freeway transition for more than an hour, reopening the roadway about 9:45 p.m.
