605 Freeway closed in Whittier after truck hits power pole and downs lines

All lanes of the 605 Freeway in Whittier were closed Sunday morning for more than an hour after a truck hit a light pole and power lines fell onto both sides of the roadway, the CHP said.
The accident was reported just after 3 a.m., and officers issued a Sigalert at 3:15 a.m., said Officer Tony Polizzi. He had no further information on the truck driver.
The northbound lanes reopened at 4:24 a.m., said Polizzi, and the southbound side reopened at 4:37 a.m.
During the closure, northbound motorists were advised to get off the freeway before Beverly Boulevard; southbound motorists were advised to exit before Valley Boulevard.
The backup was also affecting traffic on the eastbound 60 Freeway.
4:50 a.m.: Updated with all lanes open.
This article was first published at 4:15 a.m.