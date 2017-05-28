Man killed when his SUV overturns on 710 Freeway

A 29-year-old Gardena man was killed Sunday when his car overturned on the northbound 710 Freeway in Bell. Two passengers, both males, were also injured.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. near Clara Street, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 1998 Honda Passport when the left rear tire failed, causing the man to lose control of the car and veer through several traffic lanes before the vehicle overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The injured passengers, ages 33 and 22, are also from Gardena.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith