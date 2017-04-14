'One of our teachers got shot': 911 tapes released of San Bernardino school shooting

The San Bernardino Police Department on Friday released two harrowing 911 tapes of the frantic moments after a gunman entered a special education classroom this week, killing a teacher and an 8-year-old boy and wounding a second boy.

The audio tapes from Monday’s shooting featured a frightened staffer at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino and a dispatcher who relayed a description of the gunman to officers arriving at the scene.

“Looks like its possibly the husband of the employee,” the dispatcher said as she describes the gunman.

An employee at the school saw Cedric Anderson and recognized him as teacher Karen Smith’s husband. She asked him to sign in and allowed him to walk unescorted to Smith’s classroom.

Once inside, police say he fired 10 shots, stopping once to reload before shooting himself.

Smith, 53, was killed. Two students also were struck by gunfire. Jonathan Martinez, an 8-year-old with Williams syndrome, was airlifted to a nearby hospital but died before entering surgery. Nolan Brandy, 9, also was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

After shots rang out in the classroom, a staffer called 911 and described the terrifying scene to dispatchers in the 1 minute and 21 second tape. Here’s what she said:

‘We have an active shooter’

Caller: We have an active shooter at North Park Elementary.

Dispatcher: At North Park Elementary.

C: Yes, one of our teachers are shot.

D: We are on our way. Hold on. Hold on. Don’t hang up. Don’t hang up.

(Call disconnected)

(Someone dialing)

D: At North Park Elementary … Hold on, honey. Hold on. Hold on.

‘One of our teachers got shot in the classroom’

Second dispatcher: District police, this is Jeanie.

First dispatcher: They are telling me they got an active shooter at North Park Elementary School.

D2: OK. How can I help you?

Caller: We have an active shooter. One of our teachers got shot in the classroom.

D2: At what school?

C: At North Park Elementary. Please hurry

D2: Do you have a description of the shooter?

C: Uhhh … he’s a black male. He’s our Mrs. Smith’s husband.

D2: He’s a black male?

C: Yes, and he was wearing a beige blazer.

D2: OK, we’ll get units out there. Where’s the victim at?

C: She’s in her classroom.

D2: What classroom is it?

C: B1

D2: OK, in B1. Is the guy still on the campus right now?

C: As far as I know he is. I’m scared, and I’m in the office …

D2: OK. Did you guys lock down?

[Audio tape ends]

