Record-breaking 2.86 million passengers expected at LAX through Fourth of July holiday week

You may need additional leg room even before stepping on a plane this weekend at Los Angeles International Airport, where officials said they’re expecting record crowds heading into the Fourth of July holiday.
In what airport officials say could be a record-breaking week of travel, more than 2 million passengers are expected to flow through LAX between Friday and July 9, a 2% increase over last year and the most ever for a Fourth of July holiday.
“Summer is here, and the holiday travel season is in full swing,” Trevor Daley, deputy executive director for External Affairs at Los Angeles World Airports. “Just remember to give yourself a little extra time if you’re traveling on our busiest days.”
The busiest day of the holiday week was expected to be Friday, when an estimated 275,285 passengers and 120,500 vehicles were anticipated to arrive at the airport in a 24-hour period, or almost 200 passengers a minute and more than one vehicle every second.
But the wave of traveling humanity won’t subside much after that. On Sunday, 263,000 passengers are expected at the airport and 272,000 the following day.
By the end of next weekend — book-ending the holiday that lands on a Wednesday this year — airport officials say LAX will have likely handled 2.86 million passengers.
LAX officials suggest arriving at the airport at least 2 hours prior to boarding time for domestic flights and three hours ahead for international trips.
If you think there’s an exception for fireworks on planes for the Fourth of July, think again. Those are banned as usual.
For those planning on not just passing through the airport, but parking there for the short or long term, here’s a post with some suggestions.