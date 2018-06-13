A babysitter locked a 6-year-old boy in a car while she ran errands, police say. It was 120 degrees inside

A babysitter was arrested after allegedly leaving a 6-year-old boy locked inside a sweltering car in Alhambra while she ran errands and ate at a restaurant, police said.
Helen Law of Alhambra was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and is being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Alhambra Police Department.
About 2:20 p.m., a passerby called police after seeing the boy in the car parked on the 700 block of East Valley Boulevard with the windows rolled up, police said. Officers found the boy sweating and crying.
A temperature reading showed it was 120 degrees in the car. Firefighters took the boy to a hospital to be evaluated while officers tried to find his parents.
Soon, they met Law, who said she was the boy’s babysitter. Officers said the woman left the child in the car for almost two hours.