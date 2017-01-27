Alhambra police shoot suspect

A suspect was shot by an Alhambra police officer Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred at 7:50 p.m. in 2900 block of West Main St. in Alhambra.

Details of the person’s condition were not available, and authorities did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting.

bettina.boxall@latimes.com

ALSO

Suspect arrested in double killing at Chinatown social club

L.A. tallies its homeless population amid concern about rising encampments

Rapper Chief Keef arrested in armed robbery at producer's home