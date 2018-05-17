Authorities arrest business associate of woman killed in blast at Aliso Viejo day spa

Authorities arrested the business associate of a woman killed in an explosion that ripped through an Aliso Viejo day spa on Tuesday.
Stephen Beal, 59, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing an unregistered destructive device, according to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.
Investigators found the device while serving a search warrant at a Long Beach residence, Eimiller said. Beal is not being charged in connection with the explosion.
Beal is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana on Thursday afternoon.
