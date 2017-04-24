Amber Alert issued for toddler abducted from Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Monday after a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in Rancho Cucamonga by a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe Daniel Segura, 38, snatched Lexi Segura about 5:40 p.m. and are searching for his whereabouts, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Segura was believed to be driving a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant with a California license plate of 6WEE209. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Segura has several tattoos on his neck and arms.

Lexi is about 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The Amber Alert was activated for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about Segura or the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at (866) 346-7632.

UPDATES:

9:45 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details on the scope of the Amber Alert.

This article was originally published at 9:30 p.m.