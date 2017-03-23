Amber Alert issued after toddlers are abducted during car theft in Riverside County

An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday for two toddlers who were abducted during a car theft in Riverside County.

An unknown suspect stole a white Honda Accord about 6:45 p.m. in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms in Cathedral City, just east of Palm Springs, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

The vehicle is a 2016 model with tinted windows and California license plate 7TJR654.

Inside the sedan were Carlos Cortez, 2, and Jayden Cortez, 1, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said the vehicle was last seen heading south toward Ramon Road, a major roadway that runs through Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Thousand Palms.

Anyone who spots the Honda Accord or has information about the boys’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno