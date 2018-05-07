1 is killed and 4 are injured after an ambulance flips on its side during a crash

Authorities in Northern California say one person was killed and four others were hospitalized Monday after an ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital flipped on its side when a car crashed against it.

The East Bay Times reported that the ambulance patient was the person who died in the collision in San Lorenzo. The driver of the car, a paramedic and two emergency workers were also injured and taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol says the ambulance was carrying a female patient. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ron Jacowitz told the East Bay Times that the ambulance had its emergency lights and siren on when the collision happened.