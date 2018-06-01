Anaheim police seek witnesses in random attacks that left one person seriously injured, another in critical condition

Anaheim police are seeking witnesses in a case involving a 28-year-old transient who is accused of two separate random assaults that seriously injured one person and left another in critical condition, authorities said.
Jacob Anthony Smith was booked Thursday on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the attacks, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. His bail was set at $500,000.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, police received calls about an assault taking place in the parking lot of King Pollo at 530 N. State College Blvd., Wyatt said. Moments later, additional calls came in about a separate assault in front of El Pollo Loco nearby, he said.
As officers responded, police received more calls from witnesses who were following the suspect, he said. Officers apprehended Smith after he ran across the 91 Freeway near State College Boulevard.
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured during the first attack and was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with head trauma, authorities said. A 37-year-old man suffered severe head trauma during the second attack and was transported to a hospital, where he was being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.
“The investigation reveals these attacks were random in nature and no suspects are outstanding,” Wyatt said. The type of weapon involved and the suspect’s booking photo are being withheld “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Detectives are asking anyone who saw any portion of the incident, and have not already been interviewed, to contact Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.