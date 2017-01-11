Man fatally shot at Anaheim motel during possible kidnapping; gunman at large

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night at an Anaheim motel, and the suspected gunman remained at large, possibly with a kidnapped female, police said.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the Crystal Inn in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

Paramedics and officers tried to revive the man, who had at least one gunshot wound to his chest, Wyatt said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives believe that the gunman arrived at the motel moments before the slaying. He had “a verbal confrontation” with those at the motel, during which the victim stepped in and asked the suspect to leave. In response, the suspect opened fire, Wyatt said.

The gunman fled the scene with a female. Wyatt said there is an unconfirmed report that the suspect forced the female to leave with him. Her age and other identifying information were not available.

The suspect was described as Latino, bald and 20 to 30 years old. He was driving an orange or gold car with a box-style design, possibly a Nissan Cube.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

ALSO

Intruder fatally stabs woman with samurai sword in Temple City attack

Father, son arrested in Craigslist threat against Laguna Beach City Council

Yet another storm pours rain on L.A. as snow and flooding continue in Northern California