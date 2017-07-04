4 people stabbed, critically wounded in apparent 'family dispute,' Anaheim police say

Four people were critically wounded in a stabbing in Anaheim on Tuesday that a neighbor helped to stop by hitting the knife-wielding suspect with a baseball bat, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody and the four victims — described as two men and two women — were taken to a hospital, according to tweets from the Anaheim Police Department. Authorities said the attack appeared to be connected to a “family dispute.”

“No further threat to public safety,” police said in a tweet.

Authorities shared a photo of a blood-splattered driveway at the home where the stabbing occurred, located in the 100 block of West Bluebell Avenue. Police were called to the scene shortly after 11:10 a.m., said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a department spokesman.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather