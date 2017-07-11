Sweet treat: Anonymous woman pays $405 bill and throws in desserts for firefighters who battled Colton blaze

After tackling a 70-acre brush fire in Colton on Saturday, a group of 25 firefighters sat down at a nearby Denny’s restaurant for a modest meal that included Oreo shakes and bacon.

When the time came to pay, firefighters got a welcomed surprise: The $355 bill, plus $50 tip had been paid by an unidentified woman.

The Colton Fire Department raved about the gesture in a recent Facebook post.

“While eating, an anonymous woman told the Denny's staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighters’ meals,” the Fire Department wrote.

The woman not only paid for their meal, but she also bought them $100 worth in desserts.

The sweet deed did not go unnoticed by the Fire Department.

“On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire,” the Fire Department said, “we thank you for your generous show of support.”

