Anthony Avalos' mother arrested in connection with 10-year-old's death

The mother of the 10-year-old boy thought to be a victim of child abuse has been arrested, according to a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Department.
Heather Barron, 28, was arrested Friday morning on charges of homicide, child abuse resulting in death, and torture, Nicole Nishida said. Barron will be arraigned Friday afternoon.
Barron’s boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, 32, was also arrested earlier this week on suspicion of murder. Leiva, who is being treated for a self-inflicted laceration to the chest, will be arraigned after he is medically cleared.
Barron’s son, Anthony Avalos, was found with severe injuries at his family’s apartment in Lancaster on June 20 and died the following day. Investigators classified the death as suspicious, and county officials removed the remaining children from the home as the investigation continued.
Department of Children and Family Services Director Bobby Cagle said in statements this week that Anthony showed signs of having been severely beaten, as well as malnourishment.
The department confirmed reports that Anthony had been the subject of a dozen calls to child welfare and law enforcement officials beginning in 2013, when Anthony was 4 years old. Cagle said the department received its last call about Anthony in 2016.
The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that callers, who included family members, school administrators, a teacher and a counselor, said that Anthony and his six siblings had been denied food and water, beaten, sexually abused, dangled upside-down from a staircase, forced to crouch for hours, locked in small spaces with no access to the bathroom, and forced to eat from the trash.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for a comprehensive review of Anthony’s case history and shortcomings in the child welfare and law enforcement systems that may have contributed to his death.