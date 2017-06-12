Apple Valley man kills wife while 4 children are home, authorities say

An Apple Valley man shot and killed his wife on Saturday with the couple’s four young children inside the house at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., Tom Robinson, 53, called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed his wife, 35-year-old Rocio Martinez, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies arriving to the house in the 13300 block of Applewood Road three minutes after Robinson’s phone call found Martinez’s body inside, the department said.

The couple’s four children — ages 1, 4, 5 and 7 — were in the home, authorities said. None of them were injured. They were taken into the custody of the San Bernardino County Children Services.

Robinson was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

After being interviewed by homicide detectives, he was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of murder. Booking records show that Robinson is being held without bail.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Jon Cahow or Sgt. John Gaffney with the department’s homicide detail at 909-387-3589. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson