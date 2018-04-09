Today may be the hottest day of the year so far in Southern California

It’s only April but it’s going to feel like summer for the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said Monday.

A high-pressure system is bringing potentially record-breaking heat across the Southland, where temperatures from Long Beach to Camarillo on Monday will be anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees above the seasonal average, said meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far across much of the Southland, which combined with the brief appearance of Santa Ana winds will raise the risk of brush fires through the afternoon, Kaplan said.

It could reach 90 degrees downtown and 94 degrees in Woodland Hills, Kaplan said.

Burbank is forecast to reach 93 degrees, which would break its previous record of 91. Camarillo is expected to hit 90 degrees and its record for Monday is 87, Kaplan said.

The current weather system has already broken records since moving in over the weekend. A daily temperature record was set at Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday when the thermometer hit 83 degrees, breaking the previous record of 81 degrees set in 1989, the weather service said.

The heat is expected to begin subsiding Tuesday. Temperatures will drop about 6 degrees Tuesday and even more by Wednesday. It’s expected to be 69 degrees in downtown Los Angeles by Thursday, Kaplan said.

A wind advisory effective until noon Monday is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.

CAPTION It's the website investigators are looking at as they try to piece together the motive of a woman — identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39 — who stormed onto YouTube's sprawling San Bruno, Calif., campus with a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire in a courtyard during lunchtime, wounding three people before turning the gun on herself. President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports. President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully. Up to 87 million Facebook users had personal information improperly shared with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Policyholders have filed more than $421 million in insurance claims as a result of the Montecito mudslide. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. It's the website investigators are looking at as they try to piece together the motive of a woman — identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39 — who stormed onto YouTube's sprawling San Bruno, Calif., campus with a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire in a courtyard during lunchtime, wounding three people before turning the gun on herself. President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports. President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully. Up to 87 million Facebook users had personal information improperly shared with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Policyholders have filed more than $421 million in insurance claims as a result of the Montecito mudslide. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. CAPTION It's the website investigators are looking at as they try to piece together the motive of a woman — identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39 — who stormed onto YouTube's sprawling San Bruno, Calif., campus with a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire in a courtyard during lunchtime, wounding three people before turning the gun on herself. President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports. President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully. Up to 87 million Facebook users had personal information improperly shared with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Policyholders have filed more than $421 million in insurance claims as a result of the Montecito mudslide. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. It's the website investigators are looking at as they try to piece together the motive of a woman — identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39 — who stormed onto YouTube's sprawling San Bruno, Calif., campus with a 9-millimeter handgun and opened fire in a courtyard during lunchtime, wounding three people before turning the gun on herself. President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports. President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully. Up to 87 million Facebook users had personal information improperly shared with political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Policyholders have filed more than $421 million in insurance claims as a result of the Montecito mudslide. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. CAPTION President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully President Trump's administration released new figures on Thursday showing a surge in March in people caught crossing the border unlawfully CAPTION President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports President Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese imports CAPTION The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Southern California on Thursday was the strongest in the region in several years. CAPTION Thousands in Memphis, Tenn. mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death. Thousands in Memphis, Tenn. mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

Twitter: @JosephSerna