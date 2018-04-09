Today may be the hottest day of the year so far in Southern California

It’s only April but it’s going to feel like summer for the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said Monday.
A high-pressure system is bringing potentially record-breaking heat across the Southland, where temperatures from Long Beach to Camarillo on Monday will be anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees above the seasonal average, said meteorologist Curt Kaplan.
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far across much of the Southland, which combined with the brief appearance of Santa Ana winds will raise the risk of brush fires through the afternoon, Kaplan said.
It could reach 90 degrees downtown and 94 degrees in Woodland Hills, Kaplan said.
Burbank is forecast to reach 93 degrees, which would break its previous record of 91. Camarillo is expected to hit 90 degrees and its record for Monday is 87, Kaplan said.
The current weather system has already broken records since moving in over the weekend. A daily temperature record was set at Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday when the thermometer hit 83 degrees, breaking the previous record of 81 degrees set in 1989, the weather service said.
The heat is expected to begin subsiding Tuesday. Temperatures will drop about 6 degrees Tuesday and even more by Wednesday. It’s expected to be 69 degrees in downtown Los Angeles by Thursday, Kaplan said.
A wind advisory effective until noon Monday is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.
