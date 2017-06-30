Masked men tie up, rob Arcadia couple inside their multimillion-dollar home

Police are searching for a group of masked men who ransacked a multimillion-dollar home in Arcadia after getting inside and tying up the residents Thursday night.

The robbery occurred sometime before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive and involved three or four masked men, Arcadia police said in a statement.

After the men tied up the people inside they snatched valuables and fled. One of the victims managed to loosen their restraints and call police.

The victims were a couple in their 60s, according to KABC. One victim suffered minor injuries.

