Arrow falls from neck of wounded goose; rescue effort ends

Rescuers tried once again Wednesday to capture a Canada goose that was impaled by an arrow roughly three weeks ago.

The animal control officers failed to nab the bird, but they did watch in amazement as the animal appeared to jettison the arrow and fly away unharmed.

“We weren’t able to capture it, but the arrow fell out,” said Don Barre, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control. “We’re happy that the arrow has fallen out. It’s the best possible outcome.”

The distressed fowl had been spotted Dec. 1 at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas. The arrow had lodged into the bird’s shoulder and neck tissue at a 45-degree angle. The feathered part of the arrow dropped down from the bird’s left side. The tipped portion protruded upward from the other side.

The arrow made the goose easy to spot when it was in or near the 250-acre reservoir in the park. Now, its unwanted celebrity has ended.

“We can’t identify which goose this is, now that it no longer has the arrow in it,” Barre said.

