2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Artesia

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Artesia as they stood in a driveway early Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. in the 11900 block of 167th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the men were standing in a driveway when a vehicle pulled up and someone started firing.

“They were having a beer out in the driveway,” sheriff’s Sgt. Marcelo Quintero told KTLA-TV. “Some sort of vehicle drove up, stopped somewhere near the front of the residence and just fired indiscriminately north into the driveway area where these two individuals were having their beer.”

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The second man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victims had no known gang affiliations, but the shooter might have been a gang member, investigators told KTLA.

