Woman, 81, shoved off train platform in San Francisco because she was Asian, police say

A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly pushing an 81-year-old woman off a train platform in San Francisco because she is Asian, police said.

Jacqueline Miller, 51, of San Francisco was arrested that morning and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and elder abuse, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police said they plan to seek additional hate crime charges.

Miller told authorities that she shoved the woman off the platform near the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency rail line on 3rd Street because of her ethnicity, police said. After pushing the woman, police said, Miller left the area.

The woman, who was not identified, fell onto the roadway and hit her head on pavement, police said.

When officers arrived, they found her using a napkin to control the bleeding from her head wound. She was hospitalized and is expected to recover, police said.

Minutes later, Miller was detained nearby.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA