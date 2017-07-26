Man sentenced to 115 years for fondling women while impersonating a police officer

A 41-year-old Anaheim man was sentenced this week to 115 years to life in prison for impersonating a police officer and fondling two women, officials said.

Twice less than a week apart, Christoph Moore stopped women in the Hollywood area while pretending to be a police officer and touched them inappropriately, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The first case was reported in November 2015. Prosecutors said Moore flashed a badge, pulled out a handgun and threatened the woman. Less than a week later, authorities said, he showed another woman a badge and groped her.

In October of that year, Moore locked himself inside a store with the owner and forced her to take off her clothes, officials said. When her ex-husband arrived, Moore fled.

Last month, Moore was convicted of one count each of assault with intent to commit a sexual assault, criminal threats, grand theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of false imprisonment by violence, the district attorney’s office said.

He was also convicted of four misdemeanors, including three counts of unlawful use of a badge and one count of sexual battery.

