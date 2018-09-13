Police hunt for man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Arcadia

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking in an Arcadia on Saturday.
The woman was walking in the 2300 block of South Santa Anita Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a man approached and sexually assaulted her, police said. Authorities did not specify the nature of the attack.
The suspect rode away in a silver or metal-color BMX-style bicycle. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds with a shaved head, a long nose and a distinct crossed left eye.
The man, who was wearing a light T-shirt and dark shorts at the time, also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck resembling growing plant vines, police said.
Arcadia had eight reported rapes/assaults in 2017 and four in 2016, according to city crime statistics.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.