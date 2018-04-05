Pope Francis names Marc V. Trudeau as new auxiliary bishop for L.A. Archdiocese

Pope Francis has named a Hollywood-born former dentist as auxiliary bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation's largest.

The appointment of Msgr. Marc V. Trudeau to the post was announced Thursday in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, according to the L.A. archdiocese. Trudeau will serve alongside the other five active auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

“Msgr. Marc Trudeau has dedicated his priestly ministry in service of the people of God in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said. “Born and raised and in L.A., he has a zeal for service in our diverse and vibrant communities, sharing God's loving mercy with those most in need.

“I believe that his dedication to his priestly ministry and to serving others, along with his pastoral approach, will help us in our mission here in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to share the love of God and the message of Jesus Christ of peace, justice and mercy for all peoples.”

Trudeau worked at Vons grocery store for more than a decade to put himself through school, graduated from USC and became a dentist, and is a cancer survivor, according to the archdiocese. He was ordained in 1991.

“Born and raised in L.A., I felt blessed to have been able to minister in my home,” Trudeau said. “This local community of faith reflects our universal Catholic Church in its beautiful diversity and the conviction to serve the needs of their sisters and brothers.”

He will be ordained at a June 7 Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.