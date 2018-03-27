Two people shot in attempted carjacking on San Gabriel Mountains highway

Authorities are investigating a failed carjacking on a remote stretch of highway in the San Gabriel Mountains on Monday night that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.
The victims, a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, were attacked on Highway 39 near mile marker 32 in Azusa, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The man was listed in critical condition and the female was listed as stable, authorities said.
The suspect fled in their vehicle.
Detectives at the sheriff's San Dimas station are asking anyone who saw or heard something suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to call (909) 450-2700.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.