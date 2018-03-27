Advertisement

Two people shot in attempted carjacking on San Gabriel Mountains highway

Joseph Serna
By
Mar 27, 2018 | 6:50 AM
A 20-year-old man was listed in critical condition and his 19-year-old passenger was considered stable after they were the victims of an attempted carjacking Monday night, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating a failed carjacking on a remote stretch of highway in the San Gabriel Mountains on Monday night that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, were attacked on Highway 39 near mile marker 32 in Azusa, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was behind the wheel and the woman was in the passenger seat when the attempted carjacking occurred, according to KNBC. Both were shot by the attacker but managed to escape and drive down the canyon where they flagged down help, according to CBSLA.

The man was listed in critical condition and the female was listed as stable, authorities said.

The suspect fled in their vehicle.

Detectives at the sheriff's San Dimas station are asking anyone who saw or heard something suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to call (909) 450-2700.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

