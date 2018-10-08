Advertisement

Man arrested after hours-long barricade in Valley Village apartment

Hannah Fry
By
Oct 08, 2018 | 8:40 AM
Police responded early Monday to a report that a man had forced his way into an apartment in the 12300 block of Riverside Drive in Valley Village. (Los Angeles Times)

A man possibly armed with a knife was arrested Monday roughly five hours after he barricaded himself inside an apartment in Valley Village, prompting a SWAT team to respond, police said.

Los Angeles police received a call about 3:20 a.m. regarding a possible burglary in the 12300 block of Riverside Drive, said Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the man had forced his way into an apartment. City News Service reported that a resident who was inside the unit at the time got out safely.

Officers took the man, who has not been identified, into custody about 8:25 a.m., Eisenman said.
