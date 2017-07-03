Armed man in downtown L.A. apartment building prompts evacuations

A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment Monday, prompting evacuations of neighboring buildings in Little Tokyo, police said.

Officers were called about 1:25 p.m. to a report of an armed man in a fourth-floor apartment in the 600 block of East 2nd Street, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was refusing to exit and a SWAT team was summoned. Police urged the public to stay clear of the area.

The incident prompted police to shut down streets. A property manager in the area sent an email to residents saying that garages near 2nd Street and Hewitt and Rose streets may not be accessible during the standoff.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

