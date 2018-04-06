Police capture man accused of stealing guns from Bay Area home and threatening to kill San Francisco cops

A man who stole several firearms from a Bay Area home and threatened to kill police officers and civilians in San Francisco was captured on Friday morning, authorities said.
Dustin Hamilton, 44, was arrested while in possession of two firearms, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Twitter around 7 a.m. Friday.
On Wednesday night, Hamilton allegedly broke into a San Jose home and stole several guns, investigators said. San Jose police said Hamilton "made threats to kill people in the City of San Francisco and any law enforcement personnel."
Hamilton had outstanding warrants for assault and vandalism in San Francisco at the time of the break-in, according to the San Jose Police Department.
