Bell Gardens motorcycle officer injured in crash

A Bell Gardens police officer was injured Friday morning after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Montebello, authorities said.
The officer, who was not identified, was riding southbound on Greenwood Avenue when he struck a vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway shortly after 7 p.m., according to Montebello Police Lt. Larry Jackson.
The officer was taken to an area hospital, according to Jackson, who did not know the extent of the officer’s injuries.
Jackson said the officer was driving a Bell Gardens police motorcycle and appeared to be on-duty.
No one else was injured, and the other driver has not been arrested, Jackson said. The case is currently being investigated as an accident, he said.
