Two women killed, four injured in Beverly Hills crash

Two women were killed and four others were injured Friday in a single-car crash in Beverly Hills, police said.
The collision occurred around 1:23 a.m. near the intersection of South Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard, authorities said. The women were ejected from the car and had injuries that ranged from minor to critical, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
They were transported to a local hospital and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Andrew Myers.
"It's going to be a lengthy investigation," he said.
Early Friday, police had cordoned off the area where the white BMW SUV had overturned. Authorities said the intersection will be closed until around 7 a.m.
